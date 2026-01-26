Historic snowstorm breaks nearly 50-year record

DAYTON — The snowfall in Dayton has broken multiple records, according to the National Weather Service.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

12.4 inches of snow have fallen in Dayton in one day. This has broken the old record of 12.2 inches during the Blizzard of 1978.

The maximum snowfall record has also been broken. The last maximum snowfall record was set in 2023 at 5 inches.

This weather event also ties with another record set decades ago.

The NWS said 0.95 inches of liquid had fallen from the sky on Sunday, which matches the 1978 record.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to track the ongoing snowfall throughout the region.

We will continue to provide updates on the latest snow totals.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines New sletter ]

©2026 Cox Media Group