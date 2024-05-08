NWS team to survey storm damage across region today

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service (NWS) will conduct storm damage surveys today.

Teams will be surveying areas affected by Tuesday’s storms.

The surveys may be limited due to additional severe weather and other concerns, the NWS said.

More information on the exact locations will be released later this morning.

Anyone who witnessed weather-related damage is urged to report it to the NWS via designated reporting methods or by calling 937-383-0031.

