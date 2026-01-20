NY-style pizza shop announces opening date for first Dayton location

DAYTON — A new New York-style pizza shop is gearing up to open its first Dayton location.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mikey’s Late Night Slice will be opening on January 30 at 4 p.m.

As News Center 7 previously reported, it moved into the former site of Local Cantina on E. 1st Street near Day Air Ballpark.

TRENDING STORIES:

As part of their Grand Opening, the first 100 people in line will receive a complimentary slice of pizza and a t-shirt.

“We are beyond excited to throw open the doors to welcome Dayton in for a Grand Opening Pizza Party unlike any they’ve experienced before,” Mikey Sorboro, founder of Mikey’s Late Night Slice, said. “This location has been completely transformed and Late Night Slice-ified with our latest customization stations— the Slushie and Saucy Bars! Getting to share the space with the community has been well worth the wait, and we are ready to show it off while celebrating the night away.”

This marks the tenth location for the Columbus-based pizza chain and the first in the Dayton area.

Mikey’s will feature a full-service restaurant and a full bar. It’ll have 18-inch New York-style pizzas that will be available by the slice or the whole pie.

Online ordering, delivery through third-party apps, and catering will begin on Jan. 30.

The Dayton location will operate for dinner and late-night hours only through Feb. 12. Lunch hours are expected to begin on Feb. 13.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group