October 2025 is now ending, here’s how the month ended in the record books

DAYTON — Happy Halloween! Temperatures have been all over the place this month from starting it out in the 80s for a few days, to 40s the past couple. Is it a record breaking month? Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

On October 31, our average high temperature in Dayton is 60 degrees. The past few days with all the rain kept highs in the 40s all day long. But do you remember the start of the month? The first five days were all in the 80s!

Overall, the month has been rather seasonable. High temperatures ran slightly above average, just over 1 degree from an average October. Rainfall was good! We needed more rain after the dry spell in late August and September. The month overall ran about an inch and a quarter above an average October!

How October is looking in the record books

