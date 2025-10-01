October Is Here! What Do We Typically See In The Miami Valley?

DAYTON — Welcome to October, everyone! Weather Specialist Nick Dunn here to break down some numbers from September and look ahead to what October typically brings us! I always enjoy looking at some of the detailed numbers to put a wholistic picture together of how the month prior shaped up!

Snapshot

September was an interesting month here in the Miami Valley! We saw some very warm days, lots of cool nights, and drought intensifying quickly. When we look for official stats, we turn to the Dayton International Airport. It has been the home of record keeping for Dayton since 1935. September featured the 4th most days with highs at or above 80 degrees, but was only the 39th driest on record. If you kept track of rain at your house, you likely saw some variety in totals!

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Day Change

October features another month with a decent amount of daylight loss locally. We will lose about 70 minutes of daylight between later sunrises and earlier sunsets. While this is typical, don’t forget we change the clocks back one hour on November 2nd!

October Numbers

October features a month where we see our first seasonal average snowfall, but it is just a meager 0.2″ and the last time we had measurable October snow was 2012 and 2013. We have had trace amounts of snow in four of the last eight years, but nothing compares to the record snow of 5.8″ in October 1989! For rainfall, we typically see just under 3 inches for the month of October. The last time Dayton had an above average month for rain was July, so let’s hope we can get back on track!

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Last Year

We will hope to not repeat last year when we had the 3rd driest October ever recorded in the Dayton Area. We will start the month dry, and with drought similar to last year, but there are some signs of rain by this time next week. We could use some rain to help the drought, and some cooler temperatures to help get the fall color going!