ODNR urges caution during Ohio’s Fall wildfire season

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s fall burning regulations will take effect on Wednesday, October 1, as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry and the Ohio State Fire Marshal urge residents to exercise caution due to dry conditions across the state.

State law prohibits outdoor burning in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November. The regulations are in place to mitigate the risk of wildfires, which are heightened by the current dry and drought conditions affecting various parts of Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Every year, wildfires start in Ohio because residents carelessly burn trash and debris,” said ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser. “We want to remind Ohioans that wildfires do happen in this state and can be avoided by using safe burning practices and adhering to existing regulations.”

The elevated wildfire risk during the fall season is attributed to the abundance of dry grass, weeds, and leaves, combined with gusty winds and low humidity. These conditions can cause fires to burn more intensely and escape control.

Residents are advised to avoid burning trash and debris, keep grass trimmed, and refrain from discarding cigarettes and other smoking materials outside. Additionally, postponing fireworks and avoiding open cooking fires or campfires can help prevent accidental wildfires.

Farmers are encouraged to regularly check their equipment for any irregularities that could lead to a brush or crop field fire. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s open burn regulations should be consulted before any outdoor fire.

If you are going to burn outdoors, the ODNR Division of Forestry offers these safety tips for burning debris outdoors:

Know current and future weather conditions

Have tools and water on hand

Never leave a debris burn unattended

Be informed about state and local burning regulations

Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations

Visit the Ohio Division of Forestry’s website and Firewise.org for more information and tips on protecting your home and community

Consider safe alternatives for debris disposal, such as composting

If you choose to burn during unrestricted hours, use a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator

Remember: “Only you can prevent wildfires!”

Materials such as food waste, dead animals, and items containing rubber, grease, asphalt, or petroleum should never be burned. Violators of Ohio’s burning regulations may face citations and fines.

With the implementation of these regulations, Ohio aims to reduce the risk of wildfires during the dry fall months. Residents are urged to follow safety measures and adhere to burning restrictions to protect their communities.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group