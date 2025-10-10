ODOT camera captures wrong-way driver get on I-70 moments before deadly crash

ODOT camera captures wrong-way driver get on I-70 moments before deadly crash
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — New video obtained by News Center 7 shows the moments before a deadly wrong-way crash where a 55-year-old driver started traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell is looking into the new video and working on getting more information from investigators. He’ll have a LIVE report on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The video was obtained by a News Center 7 public records request to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The footage is from the ODOT camera on I-70 at Brandt Pike, where the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Doniell Snow, 55, entered the highway and started traveling the wrong-way.

Footage shows Snow’s Chevy Tahoe travel up the eastbound exit ramp to Brandt Pike and nearly hit a car trying to exit. Moments later the camera captured the first crash in the sequence of events, the crash that injured a 25-year-old man and his passenger who attempted to avoid the SUV driven by Snow.

The footage does not show the second crash in the sequence that led to the deaths of Snow and 18-year-olds Natalie Daly and her boyfriend Nevin Vince. That crash happened about a half-mile away from the Brandt Pike exit and also resulted in critical injuries to the driver of a third car, driven by a 33-year-old man.

This is a developing story and more details will be added.

