ODOT changes speed limit on busy Montgomery County road

Munger Road speed limit change Photo contributed by Miami Township (via Facebook) (Miami Township (via Facebook) /Miami Township (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The speed limit has been lowered on a busy Montgomery County road.

Miami Township announced in a social media post that the speed limit on Munger Road is changing.

It has been reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Munger Road is between W. Alex Bell and Mad River Roads in Miami Township.

Miami Township says that the change takes effect immediately.

