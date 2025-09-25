ODOT changes speed limit on busy Montgomery County road

(Miami Township (via Facebook) /Miami Township (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by Miami Township (via Facebook)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The speed limit has been lowered on a busy Montgomery County road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miami Township announced in a social media post that the speed limit on Munger Road is changing.

It has been reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

TRENDING STORIES:

Munger Road is between W. Alex Bell and Mad River Roads in Miami Township.

Miami Township says that the change takes effect immediately.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group