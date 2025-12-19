ODOT helps couple find lost wedding ring at rest stop

COLUMBUS — Lois and William Hull, married for more than 60 years, experienced a moment of panic on their recent trip to Ohio when William lost his wedding ring at a Department of Transportation rest area.

The Hulls, who married at ages 18 and 19, expressed their deep love and commitment to each other through the years.

“60 years and I’d love to see another 50,” Lois told our news partners at WBNS.

William said that when he unloaded the car and took off his gloves again, he realized, “Wait a minute — I don’t have my ring.”

His worry quickly turned to panic, prompting a retracing of their steps and calls to each stop along their journey.

Within a day, William received gratifying news from the rest stop staff.

“Left a message and said ‘I have some good news for you, found the ring,’” he recounted. “It was so rewarding to us that they were as enthusiastic as we were to get the ring back.”

The couple says they’re entering the holidays more grateful than ever.

As Lois put it, “And he has it on now, and it’s not coming off.

