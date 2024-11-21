ODOT shares winter driving reminders ahead of accumulating snow showers The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reminding drivers to give plow drivers room to work as snow showers move into the Miami Valley.

MIAMI COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reminding drivers to give plow drivers room to work as snow showers move into the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the first banded snow showers are expected to move through between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES:

These snow bands could create heavier bursts of snow that briefly reduce visibilities and create some slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses.

ODOT spokesperson Mandi Dillion said drivers need to remember that overpasses and bridges freeze first.

Dillion asks drivers to be cautious and make room for their plow trucks, as 22 were hit last winter.

“These plow trucks are heavy pieces of equipment and when you add in the plow and a full load of salt, you are dealing with a whole lot of weight. You don’t want to come in contact with something like that on the roadways,” Dillion said.

Drivers should not tailgate plows while they are on the roadways.

“Sometimes there is a tendency for drivers to want to get right behind that plow, they feel like they’re safe back there, but they there’s a lot going on behind that plow,” Dillion said.

Troy resident Derek Kessler has a similar message to ODOT – take it easy and don’t rush.

“Hopefully everyone takes it safe in the morning and doesn’t drive like crazy people,” Kessler said.

ODOT said crews are on standby and watching the radar. All drivers know they could get called in when the snow starts to fall.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]