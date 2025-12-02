ODOT snowplow struck in Ohio last week

By WHIO Staff

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — The first snowplow strike of the season happened last week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 12, Cleveland, shared on social media that one of their snow plows had been struck in Cuyahoga County on Friday.

They said this was the first time a snowplow had been struck this season.

Everyone who was involved was safe, according to the post.

“If keeping our drivers safe and our trucks up and running is not enough motivation to give us room, then just remember: you will always lose against a snowplow,” the post read.

Drivers are reminded to stay clear of snow plows and road crews as they work to clear and treat the roads.

