Off-duty officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic in Ohio

Police car
Off-duty officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic in Ohio FILE PHOTO: (Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WILLOUGHBY — An off-duty officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in Ohio on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Willoughby Police Department in Lake County wrote in a social media post that the officer was working an off-duty traffic detail when a vehicle struck them.

The vehicle hit the officer from behind just after 11:45 a.m., according to a police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics transported the officer to the hospital.

The spokesperson added that the officer has since been released with no serious injuries.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!