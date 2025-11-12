Off-duty police sergeant saves baseball player who collapsed during practice

By WHIO Staff

LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana — An off-duty police sergeant saved a baseball player who collapsed during practice in Indiana last month.

On Oct. 23, Lawrenceburg Police Department Sergeant Gregory Cannon, who volunteers as a coach for his son’s 14U travel baseball team, was pitching to the players when one player collapsed while running from first to second base, according to a social media post from the department.

Sgt. Cannon immediately jumped into action, assessing the player’s condition and rendering life-saving aid, including CPR.

Cannon provided care until the Lawrenceburg Fire Department got to the scene with an AED and provided additional care.

The player was flown to Cincinnati Children’s, where he was stabilized and is doing much better now, according to the post.

Sgt. Cannon is a K9 handler with the department and was off duty at the time.

