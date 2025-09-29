Officer credited with saving 2-month-old’s life

CLAYTON — A local police officer was credited with saving the life of a 2-month-old.

Clayton officer Joseph Pugh responded to a call of reports of an infant not breathing.

Pugh was the first person on the scene and immediately began CPR on the infant until firefighters arrived.

It was discovered that the child was choking, and without Pugh’s help, would have likely continued to choke and gone into cardiac arrest.

