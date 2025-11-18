Officer honored after saving fellow officer who collapsed while running

Officer honored after saving fellow officer who collapsed while running Contributed photo. (Centerville Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A local police officer was honored after he saved the life of a fellow officer who collapsed during a run.

Centerville Police Officer Matt Pope was given a Life Saving Award on Monday, according to a social media post shared by the City of Centerville.

Pope helped save a fellow officer who collapsed during a run at the Police Academy by performing CPR on the officer and bringing him back to life, according to the post.

Pope is a veteran of the United States Air Force and the Army Reserves.

“The Centerville Police Department celebrated him with a well-deserved Life Saving Award tonight,” the city said in their post.

