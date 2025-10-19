Officer involved in crash while responding to call for backup in Richmond

RICHMOND — A police officer was involved in a three-car crash while responding to a call Saturday night, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to a “heated physical domestic disturbance” in the 1400 block of South B Street around 10:30 p.m.

Officers got into a fight with a male suspect on scene, prompting them to call for backup, according to the department.

One officer was involved in a crash in the 1000 block of South A Street while responding to the initial scene.

The department said the patrol vehicle hit the back of a Lincoln MKZ, which then crashed into a Ford Ranger.

Both male drivers and a passenger inside the Lincoln were hospitalized for evaluation.

The Richmond police officer involved was also hospitalized for evaluation, according to the department.

Everyone involved was in stable condition and alert when they were transported to the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police, and the domestic battery incident is under investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

