UPDATE: Officer, another driver hospitalized after crash in Miami Twp.

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 9 PM:

Two people were hurt after an officer-involved crash Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Springboro Pike and Miamisburg Centerville Road for a multi-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed they are investigating the crash.

The crash involved a Miami Township police cruiser and two other cars, according to Sgt.Bradley Hess with OSP.

The officer and another driver were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hess said.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!