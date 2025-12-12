UPDATE: Officer, another driver hospitalized after crash in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — UPDATE @ 9 PM:
Two people were hurt after an officer-involved crash Thursday night.
Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Springboro Pike and Miamisburg Centerville Road for a multi-vehicle crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed they are investigating the crash.
The crash involved a Miami Township police cruiser and two other cars, according to Sgt.Bradley Hess with OSP.
The officer and another driver were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Hess said.
We will continue to follow this story.
