Officer shot, suspect killed during foot chase, police say

GROVE CITY — An Ohio police officer was shot, and a suspect was killed during a foot chase following a barricaded incident on Wednesday.

Grove City officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to a home on a burglary, according to Lt. Jason Stern.

The homeowner told officers he saw a male suspect inside the home with a gun.

They set up containment and ordered the suspect to come out. The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, and the Grove City Strategic Response Team (SRT) responded to the scene, Lt. Stern said.

The suspect ran from the home just after 8:35 p.m., and officers chased him.

During the pursuit, he fired a gun at officers and hit one. Officers returned fire at the suspect.

Medics transported both the officer and the suspect to an area hospital. The officer is in stable condition, while the suspect died.

Our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, reports that Ohio BCI is investigating the shooting.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

