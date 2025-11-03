Officer stops semi driver who was on his phone, swerving in lane on US 35

Officer stops semi driver who was on his phone, swerving in lane on US 35 A police officer stopped a semi driver who was on his phone while behind the wheel.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A police officer stopped a semi driver who was on his phone while behind the wheel.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, a Dayton police officer stopped a semi-truck that was weaving in the lanes of travel on U.S. 35, according to a social media post from the department.

The driver was on his cell phone while driving, according to police.

Police also said that the semi-truck was completely loaded with fuel.

The driver was pulled over and cited for the offense, according to police.

“Please don’t text and drive. It is against the law, and the text can wait,” the post read. “Distracted driving is a common cause of crashes, including ones that result in serious injuries.”

Officer stops semi driver who was on his phone, swerving in lane on US 35 (Dayton Police Department)

