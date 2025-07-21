Officer, suspect hospitalized after exchange of gunfire in Ohio, police say

By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A police officer and a suspect were both shot in an Ohio neighborhood on Sunday night.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) officers were serving arrest warrants at an apartment complex.

Witnesses said that family members of the 19-year-old suspect left the home when police arrived, but the suspect reportedly tried to hide on the second floor, according to CBS affiliate WOIO-TV in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz told WOIO that their officers received a call to help CMHA officers as they tried to arrest a wanted man on several violent felony warrants.

“As officers made contact and entered the home, gunfire was exchanged between multiple CMHA officers and the suspect. During that exchange, one of the CMHA officers was struck by gunfire,” he said.

Medics transported the officer to a Cleveland hospital in stable condition.

The 19-year-old suspect was shot in the stomach. Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition, WOIO said.

The incident remains under investigation.

