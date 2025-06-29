Officer tracks down man accused of stealing beer from local convenience store

FAIRFIELD, Butler County — An officer tracked down a man accused of stealing beer from a local convenience store.

Fairfield police received reports that a man stole a 6-pack of Heineken from Food Mart on Camelot Drive just before 3 p.m. on June 18, according to a post from the police department.

The business gave Officer Miller a detailed description of the car that the man left in.

Photos from the department show that officers were looking for a white Jeep.

Miller used FLOCK to find the car and track down the owner’s address, according to the post.

After arriving at the house, Miller found the Jeep in the driveway.

The department said Miller knocked on the door, and the suspect answered wearing the same clothing seen on video inside the store.

The suspect was charged with theft and given a court date, according to the post.

