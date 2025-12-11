Officer who responded to mass shooting fired after accused of misconduct; union files grievance

Dayton police who responded to Oregon District shooting appear in White House Christmas address

DAYTON — One of the six Dayton police officers praised for stopping the Oregon District Mass Shooting is off the force after being accused of misconduct.

News Center 7 previously reported that FOP President Sgt. Kyle Thomas stated that the Dayton Police Department missed the deadline to discipline officers accused of misconduct.

“The person was off on paid leave while the investigations took place, and a lengthy amount of time after timelines had expired, management came forward with findings,” Thomas said.

Thomas said that the officer was fired.

News Center 7 learned that the person was Officer Jeremy Campbell.

Campbell was one of six officers credited with putting a quick end to the Oregon District Mass Shooting.

Thomas said the union has filed a grievance.

He said the union has to insist the city follow work rules that were negotiated at the bargaining table.

“Whether or not the employee was guilty of what they did or should have been disciplined, the city didn’t follow their rules in taking action against their employee,” Thomas said.

Union leaders said that an arbitration hearing about the grievance they filed on behalf of the officer took place a couple of weeks ago, and they are awaiting a written decision.

