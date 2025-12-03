Officer who shot armed man during chase avoids charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Dayton police officer who shot a man during a chase earlier this year will not face charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Montgomery County Grand Jury declined to indict the officer involved in this incident on Wednesday, according to court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton police were conducting a “targeted enforcement” with the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit on June 13.

Officers were alerted to a stolen Ford Fusion in the area of Olive Road and West Third Street.

They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

While on Miller Avenue, the Ford Fusion slowly rolled next to a pickup truck with an attached trailer, and the aviation unit advised that something may have been exchanged or thrown out of the stolen car to the person in the truck.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers approached the truck, which was blocking the roadway.

As shown on Dayton police body camera, police ordered the driver, identified as Rodney Smith II, to exit the pickup truck multiple times, but he refused.

After trying but failing to put his car in gear, Smith exited his truck and ran from the officers.

Officers said Smith was holding a Glock 19x in his hand.

Smith was shot once by a Dayton officer and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records indicate that authorities currently have an arrest warrant out for Smith.

He’s facing having weapons while under disability and obstructing official business.

Officers found the stolen Ford on Elkins Drive.

The driver, identified as Heaven Shepherd, was taken into custody at a nearby home.

She was taken to the hospital after telling police she had taken a large amount of narcotics and was overdosing.

Shepherd has since been granted intervention in lieu of conviction for her receiving stolen property and failure to comply charges, according to court records.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group