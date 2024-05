Police asking for help in find possible fraud suspect Photo contributed by Huber Heights Police (via Facebook) (Huber Heights Police (via Facebook) /Huber Heights Police (via Facebook))

HUBER HEIGHTS — Officers are asking for the public’s help in Huber Heights.

>>Thousands expected to travel this holiday weekend in Ohio

The Huber Heights Police Department says they want to identify the man related to a fraud investigation.

They posted a photo on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Wunderlich at (937) 237-3582.

They can also email him here.





©2024 Cox Media Group