Officers close busy intersection after vehicle hits utility pole in Dayton

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers have closed a busy intersection after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers responded around 4:21 a.m. to the 2900 block of W. Hillcrest Avenue on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved two vehicles, and a utility pole was hit.

The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that W. Hillcrest Avenue is closed between Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

News Center 7 will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!