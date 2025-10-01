Officers close busy intersection after vehicle hits utility pole in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers have closed a busy intersection after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Dayton early Wednesday morning.

Dayton officers responded around 4:21 a.m. to the 2900 block of W. Hillcrest Avenue on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The crash involved two vehicles, and a utility pole was hit.

The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that W. Hillcrest Avenue is closed between Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

We are working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

