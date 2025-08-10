Officers find body in wooded area in Ohio

LANCASTER — Officers are investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Ohio on Saturday.
The Lancaster Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers were dispatched to a well-being check.
During the investigation, the body of an unknown person was found in a wooded area near the 700 block of South Maple Street, according to a police spokesperson.
A police lieutenant told our news partner, WBNS in Columbus, that the incident is being treated as a crime scene.
There is little information about what happened, and the person’s identity is currently unknown.
The incident remains under investigation.
