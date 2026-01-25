Officers find drugs, guns during search in Dayton neighborhood; man arrested

DAYTON — Officers seized several grams of drugs and arrested a man after serving a search warrant in a Dayton neighborhood.
Dayton Police wrote in a social media post that detectives served a search warrant in the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue on January 19.
Officers acted on a tip, according to DPD.
They seized 20 grams of crack, 10 grams of methadone, over 2 grams of crack cocaine, three guns, and 85 grams of an unknown powder, the social media post said.
Officers also arrested a 50-year-old man who had a history of drugs and guns.
Dayton Police said that charges are being presented to the prosecutor’s office.
