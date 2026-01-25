Officers find drugs, guns during search in Dayton neighborhood; man arrested

Photo contributed by Dayton Police (via Facebook)

DAYTON — Officers seized several grams of drugs and arrested a man after serving a search warrant in a Dayton neighborhood.

Dayton Police wrote in a social media post that detectives served a search warrant in the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue on January 19.

Officers acted on a tip, according to DPD.

They seized 20 grams of crack, 10 grams of methadone, over 2 grams of crack cocaine, three guns, and 85 grams of an unknown powder, the social media post said.

Officers also arrested a 50-year-old man who had a history of drugs and guns.

Dayton Police said that charges are being presented to the prosecutor’s office.

