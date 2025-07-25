UPDATE: All lanes open after reported vehicle fire on State Route 4

Delays on State Route 4 after reported vehicle fire Photo from: ODOT
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE @8:40 a.m.

Officers have reopened State Route 4 in Montgomery County after a reported vehicle fire in Dayton.

Dayton officers responded around 6:50 a.m. to SR-4 southbound and Stanley Avenue after reports of a vehicle fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Our news crew saw the car on the wrecker as crews were sweeping up debris.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that all lanes are back open on State Route 4.

Officers continue to investigate.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and firefighters have closed part of State Route 4 in Montgomery County on Friday morning.

Dayton officers responded around 6:50 a.m. to SR-4 southbound and Stanley Avenue on reports of a vehicle fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

ODOT cameras show delays on State Route 4 past Harshman Road.

We have a news crew heading to the scene.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

