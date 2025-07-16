2 rescued, 1 hospitalized, after apartment complex fire in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — UPDATE @ 5:07 a.m.

Two people were rescued after an apartment complex fire in Centerville early Wednesday morning.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, Centerville Police and Washington Township firefighters were dispatched around 3:13 a.m. to the 700 block of Clareridge Lane on reports of a structure fire.

Video and photos showed that Washington Township firefighters were at the scene.

Washington Township Battalion Chief Joe Holbrook told News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher that when firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke showing and a person in the window.

Firefighters got that person out, and a second occupant also self-extricated from the building.

Medics transported a person to a local hospital while another was treated.

Holbrook said both victims are expected to be okay.

He added that firefighters had to deal mainly with heavy smoke conditions, but they got the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

