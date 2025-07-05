Officers investigating 2 shootings on Independence Day in Dayton

DAYTON — Police showed up to multiple local shootings on Independence Day Friday night.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson has the latest information on these shootings tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Dayton officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the 3800 block of W Second Street for a reported shooting.

Patterson said traffic was blocked off as officers investigated the shooting.

The area was surrounded by crime scene tape.

Lt. David Matthews told News Center 7 that a person was shot and died at an area hospital.

News Center 7 obtained a 911 call through a public records request. A caller described to dispatchers what he saw.

“He has a ski mask on, the guy that got shot, like he was robbing somebody.”

“The guy who got shot or the guy who did the shooting?” The dispatcher asked.

“No, the guy that got shot.”

Officers responded to a second shooting in Dayton Friday night at the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.

A private vehicle took two people to the area hospitals.

We will update this developing story.

