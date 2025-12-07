Officers investigating 2 shootings hours apart in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers are investigating two shootings in Dayton that took place hours apart on Saturday.

The first shooting was reported at the 1200 block of Windsor Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

A male called 911 and told dispatchers he was shot.

“I’m in the alley on Vernon, and I just got shot in my face,” he claimed.

Medics transported him to an area hospital.

The second shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. along Mary Avenue.

Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman told our news crew that homicide detectives responded to the scene. But the victim’s condition is currently unknown.

“Upon arrival, they located a 13-year-old juvenile male with a gunshot wound to the upper torso,” said Sgt. Coleman. “Dayton Fire Department quickly arrived on scene, provided care, and transported that juvenile to a local hospital.”

