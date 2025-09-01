Officers investigating after 2 shot in area neighborhood

Police tape at a crime scene.
Shooting investigation FILE PHOTO: Officers investigating after 2 shot in area neighborhood (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

WEST CHESTER — Officers are investigating after two people were shot in an area neighborhood on Sunday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. to the 9000 block of Erie Circle in West Chester on reports of a shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims have not yet been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!