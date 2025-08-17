Officers investigating after 2 women reportedly fired shots at each other

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers are investigating reports of two women firing shots at each other in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Dayton officers responded just after 4:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue on reports of shots fired, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The supervisor told News Center 7 that two women reportedly fired gunshots at each other.

No other information was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is hurt and what led to the incident.

We will continue to update this story.

