Officers investigating after 2 women reportedly fired shots at each other

DAYTON — Officers are investigating reports of two women firing shots at each other in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers responded just after 4:50 p.m. to the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue on reports of shots fired, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor told News Center 7 that two women reportedly fired gunshots at each other.

No other information was available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone is hurt and what led to the incident.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group