Officers investigating after 22-year-old man shot in Dayton neighborhood

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.

Dayton Police officers responded after 12:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of 1800 Gondert Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics transport the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lt. Sheldon said.

Dayton Police’s Violent Offender unit is investigating the shooting.

