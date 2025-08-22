Officers investigating after 22-year-old man shot in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton Police officers responded after 12:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of 1800 Gondert Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics transport the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lt. Sheldon said.

Dayton Police’s Violent Offender unit is investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group