Officers investigating after 22-year-old man shot in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police officers responded after 12:45 a.m. to the 1800 block of 1800 Gondert Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 34 arrested after police, ICE operation at area nightclub
- Dayton man arrested, accused of throwing sex toy at WNBA game, hitting 12-year-old with it
- City water employee rescues dog trapped against wall along river
Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Medics transport the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lt. Sheldon said.
Dayton Police’s Violent Offender unit is investigating the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group