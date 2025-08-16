Officers investigating after person hit by vehicle in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — Officers are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in Riverside on Saturday afternoon.
Riverside officers and medics responded just before 3:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Linden Avenue on reports of a pedestrian strike, according to a dispatch supervisor.
There wasn’t any more information about the cause of the crash.
News Center 7 has contacted Riverside Police to determine if there are injuries.
We will update this developing story.
