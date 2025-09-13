Officers investigating after reported shooting in Northern Montgomery Co.

CLAYTON — Officers are investigating after a reported shooting in Montgomery County.

Clayton officers were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to the 8300 block of N Main Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that it appeared that a boy, 12 or 13 years old, was shot in the hand.

“We were sitting here working, and he ran out of the car screaming, ‘I just got shot in my hand,’” the woman caller said. “He was in a car with several people.”

The caller also told dispatchers that the adults were inside the Bureau of Motor Vehicles when the shooting happened.

News Center 7 has contacted Clayton Police to learn what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

