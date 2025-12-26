Officers investigating after woman found on Christmas Eve

CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Ohio on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. for reports of “unknown trouble” in the 4300 block of St. Lawrence Avenue in West Price Hill, Cincinnati Police told our news partner WCPO TV.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead.

Her age and identity have not yet been released, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating the death as suspicious, police told WCPO.

