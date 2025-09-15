Officers investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton officers were dispatched at around 8:33 p.m. to Alvin Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn if anyone is hurt and what led to the shooting.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!