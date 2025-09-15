Officers investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Officers are investigating a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Sunday night.
Dayton officers were dispatched at around 8:33 p.m. to Alvin Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) to learn if anyone is hurt and what led to the shooting.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.
