Officers investigating reported shooting in Vandalia neighborhood

Shooting investigation on Stop Eight Road Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — Officers are investigating a reported shooting in a Vandalia neighborhood.

Vandalia officers and medics responded at around 10:38 p.m. to the 3100 block of Stop Eight Road on reports of a shooting, according to a dispatch supervisor.

Photos show a building surrounded by yellow caution tape and several police cruisers at the scene.

We have a news crew at the scene.

News Center 7 has contacted the Vandalia Police Division of Police to learn if anyone is hurt and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

