Officers, medics perform large-scale ‘Emergency Preparedness Drill’ at local elementary school

DAYTON — Local first responders worked together on a mock emergency drill of a school shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson will walk us through today’s simulation LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Over two dozen officers, firefighters, and medics were at Kiser Elementary School in Dayton.

They stood in full gear, waiting to run through this drill.

“This is a drill for us to find out where we have weak spots, where we have opportunities for improvement,” said Benjamin Goodstein, Vice President and Chief Ambulatory Officer. “This is just a great skills update for them.”

Over 50 actors volunteered to get made up with injuries and role-play for medics and hospital personnel.

Goodstein said they try to go all out in this drill at least once or twice a year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group