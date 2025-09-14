Officers, medics perform large-scale ‘Emergency Preparedness Drill’ at local elementary school

DAYTON — Local first responders worked together on a mock emergency drill of a school shooting.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson will walk us through today’s simulation LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘I heard the gun go pop;’ 911 caller hears moment child shot near Montgomery Co. BMV
- Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket worth $25K sold at local store
- Shots fired near high school end football game in Ohio
Over two dozen officers, firefighters, and medics were at Kiser Elementary School in Dayton.
They stood in full gear, waiting to run through this drill.
“This is a drill for us to find out where we have weak spots, where we have opportunities for improvement,” said Benjamin Goodstein, Vice President and Chief Ambulatory Officer. “This is just a great skills update for them.”
Over 50 actors volunteered to get made up with injuries and role-play for medics and hospital personnel.
Goodstein said they try to go all out in this drill at least once or twice a year.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group