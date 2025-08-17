Officers, medics respond to 2-car crash on busy Montgomery County road

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a two-car crash in Miamisburg on Saturday night.
Miamisburg Police and Miami Valley Fire District firefighters responded around 9:25 p.m. to N Heincke Road and Miamisburg Centerville Roads on a report of a crash.
Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo on social media.
It showed that two cars each suffered front-end damage.
There was also debris in the road.
They asked drivers to avoid the area around 9:33 p.m.
News Center 7 has contacted the Miami Valley Fire District to determine if anyone was hurt.
We will update this story.
