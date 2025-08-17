Officers, medics respond to 2-car crash on busy Montgomery County road

Crash on Heincke at Miamisburg Centerville Photo contributed by Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) (Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook) /Miami Valley Fire District (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a two-car crash in Miamisburg on Saturday night.

Miamisburg Police and Miami Valley Fire District firefighters responded around 9:25 p.m. to N Heincke Road and Miamisburg Centerville Roads on a report of a crash.

Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo on social media.

It showed that two cars each suffered front-end damage.

There was also debris in the road.

They asked drivers to avoid the area around 9:33 p.m.

News Center 7 has contacted the Miami Valley Fire District to determine if anyone was hurt.

We will update this story.

