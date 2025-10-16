Officers, medics respond to 2-vehicle crash on busy Montgomery Co. road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash on a busy Montgomery County road on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police and medics were dispatched around 4:25 a.m. to Austin Boulevard and Wood Road on reports of a crash.

Miami Valley Fire District posted a crash photo on its social media page.

TRENDING STORIES:

It shows that a red car and a black pick-up truck sustained damage. The red car’s damage was on the passenger side, while the black pick-up truck had damage on the rear side.

News Center 7 has contacted the Miami Valley Fire District to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group