Officers, medics respond after car hits tree on busy Dayton street

S Main Street Crash Photo from: John Tisdell/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a single-vehicle crash on a busy Dayton street late Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video and photos show that a car hit a tree in front of the News Center 7 building on South Main Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

The car suffered damage to both the front and rear-end. Smoke was also seen coming from the car.

Officers told our news crew at the scene that the driver drove off the side of the road and hit a tree.

No one was hurt.

Our news crew saw the driver standing outside the car.

Officers are waiting for a wrecker to arrive to remove the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

S Main Crash Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

S Main Crash Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!