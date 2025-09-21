Officers, medics respond after person reportedly hit by vehicle in Springfield

Springfield Police Cruiser Stock photo of a Springfield Police Cruiser (WHIO Staff: Adam Ewry)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Officers and medics responded to reports of a person hit by a vehicle in Springfield on Saturday night.

Springfield Police were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. to N Belmont and Columbus Avenues on reports of a pedestrian strike, according to a Springfield Police lieutenant.

No other information about the crash is currently available.

We will follow this developing story.

