Officers, medics respond after truck goes into Vandalia house

VANDALIA — Several officers responded after a truck went into a house in a Vandalia neighborhood.
Vandalia officers and firefighters were dispatched at around 4:17 p.m. to the 3100 block of Stop Eight Road on initial reports of a crash, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.
Photos show a large hole in the side of a house.
The dispatcher also told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported from this crash.
We are working to determine the cause of the crash and the estimated amount of damage to the home.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.
