Officers, medics respond after truck goes into Vandalia house

Truck into home on Stop Eight Road Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

VANDALIA — Several officers responded after a truck went into a house in a Vandalia neighborhood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Vandalia officers and firefighters were dispatched at around 4:17 p.m. to the 3100 block of Stop Eight Road on initial reports of a crash, according to a Vandalia Police dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos show a large hole in the side of a house.

The dispatcher also told News Center 7 that no injuries were reported from this crash.

We are working to determine the cause of the crash and the estimated amount of damage to the home.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this developing story.

Truck into home on Stop Eight Road Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!