Officers, medics respond after person hit by vehicle in local neighborhood

RIVERSIDE — Officers responded after a person was hit by a vehicle in Riverside late Saturday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD:Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Medics were dispatched just before 5 p.m. to Cauley Place and Burkhardt Road on reports of a pedestrian strike, dispatchers confirmed to News Center 7.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman dies; man seriously injured after head-on crash
- 24-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash on I-70
- Pilot makes emergency landing in Clark County
No other information was available.
News Center 7 is working to learn the person’s condition.
We continue to follow this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group