Officers, medics respond to crash on busy street near The Greene

Officers, medics respond to crash on busy street near The Greene
By WHIO Staff

Several officers and medics responded to a crash near The Greene.

Kettering Police and EMS were dispatched around 6:26 a.m. to County Line Road and E. Dorothy Lane on reports of a crash, according to Kettering dispatchers.

Initial scanner traffic indicated a vehicle may have hit a streetlight, and AES Ohio was requested to the scene at the Kettering/Beavercreek city line.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that officers and medics from both Kettering and Beavercreek were at the scene, but did not give any additional information.

We will update this story.

