Officers, medics respond to crash at Englewood dam

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

Multi-vehicle crash on S Main Street and W National Road

ENGLEWOOD — Officers and medics responded to a crash at the Englewood dam on Saturday.

Englewood officers were dispatched around 5:42 p.m. to S. Main Street and W. National Road on a reported crash.

Our news crew saw multiple vehicles involved in the crash.

Video and pictures show part of the roadway closed. It has since reopened.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

