Officers, medics respond to crash at Englewood dam

ENGLEWOOD — Officers and medics responded to a crash at the Englewood dam on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Englewood officers were dispatched around 5:42 p.m. to S. Main Street and W. National Road on a reported crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- All lanes closed on I-75 SB after reported traffic stop ends in crash
- 13-year-old dead, 4 other teens injured after stolen SUV hits trees
- NFL team plane returns to airport after takeoff
Our news crew saw multiple vehicles involved in the crash.
Video and pictures show part of the roadway closed. It has since reopened.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group