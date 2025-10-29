Officers, medics respond to crash in Xenia neighborhood

Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city, toned in red and blue police car lights
Crash FILE PHOTO: Officers, medics respond to crash in Xenia neighborhood (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

XENIA — Officers and medics responded to a crash in a Xenia neighborhood early Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Xenia officers were dispatched around 2:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bellbrook Avenue on reports of a crash, according to a City of Xenia dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted Xenia police to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!