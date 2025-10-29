Officers, medics respond to crash in Xenia neighborhood

XENIA — Officers and medics responded to a crash in a Xenia neighborhood early Wednesday.
Xenia officers were dispatched around 2:25 a.m. to the 1100 block of Bellbrook Avenue on reports of a crash, according to a City of Xenia dispatch supervisor.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted Xenia police to learn what caused the crash and how many people were injured.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
