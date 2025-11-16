Officers, medics respond to injury crash at busy Kettering intersection

Kettering police install cameras in cruisers for first time
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Officers and medics have responded to an injury at a busy Kettering intersection.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Kettering police and medics were dispatched to the 2900 block of Wilmington Pike around 2:25 p.m. on reports of a crash, according to a city dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that three medics were at the scene.

We have a news crew on the way and will update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!